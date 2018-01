The police robots will be put in service in cities across in India, helping human police officers with their everyday routine. India’s first robotic policeman was recently presented in the city of Hyderabad. It was developed by the local AI and machine-learning company H-Bots Robotics.

The robot is 5 ft 7 inch tall (1.7 meters) and weighs 43 kilograms. It is equipped with cameras and a wide range of sensors and can receive complaints, record audio and video clips, identify suspects, detect metals and monitor temperatures.

The robot will be tested in real-life conditions during the next few months and will then enter service in Indian cities.