Chinese Army Recruit Drops Live Grenade While Training

In a video published by the Chinese Xinhua news agency, a recruit of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is seen trying to throw a live grenade, but accidentally drops it right next to himself.

The instructor immediately reacted, saving the trainee by pulling him into a trench, mere seconds before the grenade exploded just a meter away from them. The agency provides no specific information about the incident, but says that the exercise took place in Xi'an.