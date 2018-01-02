Pachyderm Party in Berlin: Watch This Adorable Birthday Boy Celebrate

This cutie is celebrating his second birthday on the 1st of January.

Meet Edgar, a small Asian elephant at the Berlin Zoo, who was the most sought-after present of the New Year, being born on the first day of the year.

Berlin Zoo employees have prepared a special treat just for the little guy to celebrate: various melons and watermelons stuffed with sweet dried fruits.

In the footage the birthday boy tries his sweet gifts and heartily enjoys himself, playing with other elephants.

Edgar is one of 7 Asian elephants living at the zoo.