A new addition to the streets of the Chinese capital allows people to do some cardio workout at an affordable price.

These mini-gyms are equipped with a treadmill, a TV and an air-conditioning system. Working out in one of these booths costs 1 yuan (about 15 cents) per 5 minutes; one hour of exercising costs about $2. The booths are always open so any person can go and take a jog in a comfortable environment whenever they want.