Squirrel Breaks Into a House in the US, Attacks Police Officer

It seems like this squirrel started his New Year party early this year.

On December 29th, 2017 Brockport Police were called to a residence to take down an invasive squirrel that had broken into a home. The unrepentant critter was reportedly caught eating cookies in the kitchen, the description under the video posted on the Brockport Police Department Facebook page read. Officers arrived at the scene and entered the kitchen but were attacked by the furious animal. The squirrel jumped right on one cop's face.

According to the police statement, the squirrel was finally captured by officers and released without injury.