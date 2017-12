Festive illumination adds some magic to everyday life in Moscow on New Year’s Eve. Guests and residents of the Russian capital can visit a 'Starry Sky' tunnel on the one of the streets, walk under glowing arches and even find themselves inside a giant Christmas tree ball.

Moscow is turning into a huge theater on New Year’s Eve this year. People will be able to look behind the scenes and be in an improvised production room. Everyone is free to visit 22 parks throughout the city on New Year’s night.

Hundreds of entertainment events and fairs will be held in this festive atmosphere. If anyone in the city is apprehensive about the New Year festivities, they need only walk around its dazzling center.