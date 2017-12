This footage once again confirms conventional wisdom that being an adult predator does not always mean having courage and being intrepid.

In this video, published by the Japanese broadcaster NHK, a white tiger is apparently perplexed after a tiger cub unexpectedly jumps into a yard where the predator is taking a nap.

The white tiger is a pigmentation variant of the Bengal tiger, which reportedly lives in the wild in the Indian states of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.