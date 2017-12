Christmas season is the time for miracles, when even animals dare to fulfill their wildest dreams. In this video, a deer quietly stands in a Christmas display featuring Santa Claus and his reindeer in the yard of a courthouse in Texas.

Even when the animal spotted a man with a camera, it was in no hurry to leave, probably determined to join Santa's team to help him to deliver Christmas gifts to good little boys and girls.

The author of the video revealed that the real reason behind the deer's unusual behavior might have be a doe that was off camera.