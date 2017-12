The World Championship of snowball fights took place at the Feltins-Arena stadium in Gelsenkirchen (FRG) on December 28.

As per tradition, the competition was held before the Christmas biathlon race. Snow battles took place in a "three for three" format.

First place was won by sportsmen from the German team HAU do JUS. The snowball fighters battled in front of an estimated 40,000 spectators. In this video, you can see how everything happened.