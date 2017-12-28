This 67 Year-Old Bird Still Has Blood in Its Veins

Meet Wisdom, a 67 year-old albatross, who is the oldest female bird in the world, tagged back in 1956.

Every year Laysan albatross population nests at the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge.

This feathered tribe are quite constant lovers: Wisdom and her partner have been together for several years already. This long-lived bird has hatched about 40 chicks so far, being spotted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

"Wisdom's continued contribution to the fragile albatross population is remarkable and important. Her health and dedication have led to the birth of other healthy offspring which will help recover albatross populations on Laysan and other islands."