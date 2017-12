“I cannot believe you got another dog!”

Not a fan of competition, Winnie the golden retriever does not take too kindly to the idea of another pup entering the house.

Despite attempts to assert dominance, Winnie begins to realize that the imposter is mocking her barks and movements. It's only when the golden retriever gets up to the glass that she begins to realize the error of ways.

That, or she thinks the other pup is stuck in the glass…