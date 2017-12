This fluffy spitfire wants them all!

In the video footage, this fluffy charming animal tries to protect his Christmas treasures from unwelcomed trespassers, trying to steal his precious.

Despite velvet paws, this squabbler shows all his temper, repeatedly fending off any offense against its property.

If catspaws are not enough to frighten away the invaders, there are some more: never failing fangs to bite them or game facing able to scare even the most bitter-end pickers.