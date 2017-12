This tiny tot used to be cat-sized and has already garnerd a spot in the Guinness Book of Records.

This little fellow in the video is Gulliver, an American Miniature horse, living in a happy-go-lucky environment on a farm not far from St. Petersburg.

The foal used to be the size of a cat (about 30 centimeters) when he was born, he has grown a little since then, reaching 40 cm.

Though, when he grows up, his full height will be no more than half a meter.