Witness Films RS-12M Topol ICBM Test Launch

A squad of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) test launched the RS-12M Topol intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday, as part of efforts to develop advanced combat equipment for ICBMs.The launch had been carried out from the Kapustin Yar range in Astrakhan region.

In this footage, a man films an unusual, glowing aerial object near Nedelina Street Lipetsk at 6.30. Soon after the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Topol M intercontinental rocket was successfully launched from the Kapustin Yar test range in Astrakhan region.