Meet Taigan's Newest Addition: Graceful Giraffe Victoria

In this video you see Victoria posing in front of the cameras for the first time. She can already stand on her feet but still doesn't feel quite comfortable without her mother. At the moment the park is closed until the warmer months, that's why Vikki enjoys all her time with mom.

The mother carefully protects her newborn, hiding her little beauty under her abdomen at the slightest hint of danger.

Looking at these delicate animals, you see that one day this cutie will grow up and turn into a beautiful elegant creature like her mom.