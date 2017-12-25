Santa Race St. Petersburg Gathers Thousands of Runners From Around the World

The cold weather and snow are not obstacles for Santa, who needs to deliver presents to children around the world.

In this video, participants from different cities and countries around the world compete for the title of the fastest Santa, running a distance of 2.5 km (1,24 miles) starting from the Central Palace Square in St. Petersburg, along the Moyka River and Millionnaya street, with the finish line set under the Arch of the General Staff Building.

Despite the snow, ice and cold weather, contenders, aged from 4 to 80, enjoy the annual race, anticipating the medals they will receive after the competition.