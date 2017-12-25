Off-Season at Santa's Real Workshop: Dropping the Veil of Mystery

If you think Christmas decorations are made by Santa's elves, this video will blow you away.

About 60% of the world's Christmas decorations and trinkets are produced in the Chinese city of Yiwu, and not in the North Pole, as you might expect.

Instead of Santa's little helpers, the elves, we see Jijun Zhou, a Chinese factory owner, who produces these goods.

"People from African countries and the Middle East also buy our products. They are our key partners from March through June," he says, adding that the business is in off-season now, as most of the goods were delivered to Europe and the US in September- October.