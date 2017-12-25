Not on My Watch! Man Shows What He Thinks About Buying Plastic Christmas Tree

Some people are perfectly capable of conveying their emotions with facial expression alone, with words being somewhat unnecessary.
And it seems that the man featuring in this video is one of them.
According to a person who tweeted the video, this scene occurred when her mother suggested to her father that they should purchase an artificial Christmas tree this year.
My mom suggested to my dad that they get an artificial tree this year, and he wasn’t too thrilled 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Vc9P4HRLqR— Just Madds (@madnap21) 16 декабря 2017 г.
