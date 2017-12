A Syrian refugee who now works as a barber in Brazil uses a rather unorthodox tool to ply his trade - an axe.

Ammar Kalsh is a refugee who opened a barbershop in the capital of Brazil after fleeing there from war-torn Syria. What makes his establishment unique is the fact that Kalsh cuts his clients' hair with an axe. His barbershop quickly rose to fame thanks to the Internet, and according to Kalsh, his methods are perfectly safe.