A kitten that was recently born in South Africa became the focus of attention on social media due to its peculiar birth defect – the animal literally has two faces!

Shortly after its birth the kitten’s original owner, who was understandably confused by the newborn’s appearance, brought the animal to a volunteer who now helps raise the little guy. The kitten, named Bettie Bee, is now a week and a half old, and is apparently growing up just like an ordinary cat.