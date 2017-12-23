Wrap Trap: Toddler’s Holiday Hassle

Wrapping gifts during the holiday season can be one of the most frustrating things to those who lack crafting skills.

While it's unclear if two-year-old Cody has any gifts to wrap, he does have a dilemma getting the paper to lay flat. Twice the toddler tries to flatten one end, only to have it curl back up once he's moved on to the next task.

Like many amateur gift wrappers, frustration then begins to set in and causes Cody to slip on his third attempt, bringing the wrapping session to an unsavory end. We feel your pain!