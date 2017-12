Driving with punctured tires could be extremely dangerous, but four thrill-seekers from China turned the situation into a challenging attempt to set a new world record.

Four drivers took on the challenge on December 20 in east Beijing's Tongzhou District and intentionally drove through 6,000 steel nails to race each other on a 750-meter track with 50 traffic cones. The fastest driver, Guo Nan, managed to complete the race in a whopping 54.82 seconds, setting a new Guinness World Record for the fastest slalom with flat tires.