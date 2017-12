It is an outstanding season for ice skating on the Spray Lakes Reservoir, a string of lakes formed along the Spray River in Alberta. The ice is so even and pure that the lakes have turned into a natural mirror for the sky.

On December 20, this woman was visiting the Spray Lakes, lying between the picturesque Goat Range and the breath-taking Three Sisters ridge in Canada, when she discovered how perfect the surface of the clear ice was. So she strapped on a pair of ice skates and glided across the lake enjoying a magnificent view around and under her feet.