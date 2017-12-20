Eye-Popping Technology: Russian Scientists Develop Sight-Controlled Drone

Engineers from Voronezh State University created a quadcopter, which can be controlled entirely using one's eye movements. An augmented reality helmet, used with such drones, displays both an image from the UAE and a picture from a camera mounted on the helmet’s front.

The new device has already been tested by the Russian Special Forces. The technology will allow elite servicemen to keep both hands free and to be always ready for battle. Check out the video below to see the superdrone in action.