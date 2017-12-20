Call Me Maybe? Sad Parrot 'Sings' Classic iPhone Ringtone Whenever Owners Leave

Some parrots are extremely good at catching on to various sounds. This adorable bird has learned to imitate Apple’s default melody when he experiences separation anxiety from his humans.

We have already seen parrots mimicking the "Ok Google" sound and performing an aria from Mozart's "The Magic Flute." Now check out a cockatiel named Lucky that can recreate the iPhone ringtone with incredible precision. A video featuring the talented birdie was published by American TV and commercial director Ben Pluimer to his page on Monday.

According to Pluimer, his friend's pet bird sings this tune whenever he gets upset. "It usually happens when they tie their shoes to get ready to leave the house. It's adorable, and also pitch perfect," he commented.