In Thailand, motorbikes and scooters are the only way to get around for many, and it’s not an uncommon sight to see a whole family crammed on one vehicle. One might be even lucky enough to watch some people going for a ride with their dogs!

In this video, captured on December 14 in Tak, a western province of Thailand, a man and his furry friends can be seen perching on a motorbike. Looks like they knew what they were doing: while their owner placed one of the pooches on the vehicle, the smaller dog jumped around joyfully wiggling its tail, anticipating a ride on the front seat.