89-old Kimiko Nisimoto started taking photographs at the age of 72, and now she is opening her own exhibition in Tokyo, inspiring people around the world to follow their dreams.

Her works have grabbed public's attention due to their offbeat ideas, dynamics and humor she puts in them.

As Kimiko herself explains, she always asks herself whether this shot will be original or beautiful and only after that does she click the button.

"Probably, those, who will see my photo, will consider it to be curious, interesting or funny. Something like that", she says.