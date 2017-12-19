Bagel Bandit: Cat Attempts to Retrieve a Roll

Looking for a late night snack, Mew Mew the mogg tries to silently swipe a leftover roll while her owner surfs the web. Sadly, Kelley Fultz immediately notices the rogue paw and thwarts her kitten's thievery at each attempt.
“Come on, you’re not even eating it…”
Looking for a late night snack, Mew Mew the mogg tries to silently swipe a leftover roll while her owner surfs the web. Sadly, Kelley Fultz immediately notices the rogue paw and thwarts her kitten's thievery at each attempt.
In Thailand, motorbikes and scooters are the only way to get around for many, and it’s not an uncommon sight to see a whole family crammed on one vehicle. One might be even lucky enough to watch some people going for a ride with their dogs!
89-old Kimiko Nisimoto started taking photographs at the age of 72, and now she is opening her own exhibition in Tokyo, inspiring people around the world to follow their dreams.
According to experts, the world’s oldest vertebrate could be up to 512 years old, which means it was born before Shakespeare and right around the time of Columbus.
Better luck next time, buddy!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)