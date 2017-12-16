Cat Called D-O-G Trains Support Pooches for Disabled People

D-O-G (dee-OH'-jee) plays a key role getting the dogs comfortable around other animals — he helps pooches with their self-discipline so that they won't get distracted while assisting people who are deaf or have mobility problems.
An unlikely “employee” of a training center for dogs with an even more unlikely name is a local star in St. Louis, Missouri, US. The black-and-white rescue cat spends days and nights side by side with the dogs and even eats the same food.
D-O-G (dee-OH'-jee) plays a key role getting the dogs comfortable around other animals — he helps pooches with their self-discipline so that they won't get distracted while assisting people who are deaf or have mobility problems.
It’s not only kids playing video games these days – meet the Silver Snipers, a Swedish team who play Counter Strike, with the youngest member being 62 and the oldest one 81. These elderly gamers can teach the younger generations a thing or two!
Add some voiceovers and you have yourself a live-action Bambi remake!
“This isn’t the time for a health lesson, Linda!”
Varvara Gordeeva, a seven-year-old girl from Moscow Region was gifted by nature with incredible flexibility. This is obviously not enough to perform intricate stunts, but her perseverance and hard work paid off, and now she can easily be tied up in a knot.
