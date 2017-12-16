Watch Out, Youngsters! Counter Strike Pensioner Team Takes Internet by Storm

It’s not only kids playing video games these days – meet the Silver Snipers, a Swedish team who play Counter Strike, with the youngest member being 62 and the oldest one 81. These elderly gamers can teach the younger generations a thing or two!

They call themselves Windy, BirDie, Knitting Knight, Teen Slayer and Berra Bang. Together, they are a CS:GO team called the Sliver Snipers. The game gave them a confidence boost and is like mental gymnastics for them.

They have recently taken part in an international tournament, primarily where young players gather to square off against each other. "It's going to be really exciting and they're going to get a match. Those who are younger underestimate us, so they're going to get a surprise," said Wanja "Knitting Knight" Godänge, 63.