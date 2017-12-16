Watch Out, Youngsters! Counter Strike Pensioner Team Takes Internet by Storm

They call themselves Windy, BirDie, Knitting Knight, Teen Slayer and Berra Bang. Together, they are a CS:GO team called the Sliver Snipers. The game gave them a confidence boost and is like mental gymnastics for them.
They have recently taken part in an international tournament, primarily where young players gather to square off against each other. "It's going to be really exciting and they're going to get a match. Those who are younger underestimate us, so they're going to get a surprise," said Wanja "Knitting Knight" Godänge, 63.
All comments
Show new comments (0)