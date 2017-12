Add some voiceovers and you have yourself a live-action Bambi remake!

Barely able to stand, Boog the bear cub gets the opportunity to meet a newborn doe. With trembling legs, the curious cub makes the first move and is immediately met with resistance from his new roommate.

In the name of friendship, Boog continues to inspect the doe and even gives her a peck on the nose.

Maybe Boog and his new friend would feel more comfortable in their natural environment?