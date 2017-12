Together with his friends, David Windestal from Sweden painstakingly built a Star Wars Super Star Destroyer from 3,152 Lego pieces and strapped it to a rocket and skateboard wheels, which helped to accelerate it. See what happened next!

Reaching a whopping 108 km/h in just several seconds, the 3.5-kilo spaceship smashed right into a plank, falling to pieces. The crash captured on camera was published on YouTube, with additional slow-motion and backwards parts for those who would like to take a closer look at this "rapid disassembly."