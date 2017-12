“How did they get a dog in there?”

Christmas cheer proves confusing for these two Golden Retrievers after their owners decide to fill the airwaves with a dog-inspired remix of "Deck the Halls."

While music playing from a speaker makes sense to these pups, the barking melody is concerning to the point where one golden even inspects the device to see if there's a dog stuck inside.

Think it sounds like a bunch of gibberish to them?