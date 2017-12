Nicknamed as “Turkey's Microangelo” and “Eagle Eye,” Hasan Kale finds any object or food particle big enough to paint a scene from his hometown of Istanbul.

The 57-year-old micro-artist has been working with miniatures for 22 years. To create his miniature masterpieces, he uses seeds, bottle caps and other tiny things as canvases. So far, Kale has painted on 350 different objects.

For his Russian audience, he has painted Father Frost (Santa) and his assistant, the Snow Maiden, on a pumpkin seed.

Now, the artist hopes to open the world's first museum of micro-objects to exhibit his tiny creations.