How and why some Africans have cerulean blue eyes has always been something of a mystery. According to scientists, there can be several explanations to this impressive phenomenon.

Distinctive eye colors in people with black skin may have been inherited from their ancient ancestors, who were the first Homo sapiens to colonize Europe over 10,000 years ago. It can be attributed to a genetic mutation, called Waardenburg syndrome. The condition, which occurs once in every 42,000 births, can cause hearing loss and changes in pigmentation of the hair, skin and eyes.