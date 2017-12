The thoughtful pooch even left out some carrot sticks for the reindeer!

Dressed to the nines in his best bow tie, this festive pup pulls out all the stops as he prepares for Santa Paws to stop by. With the milk, cookies and reindeer snacks perfectly laid out for Santa and his crew, the overjoyed Jack Russell forces himself to sleep.

Hours later, he awakens to see his snacks devoured, stocking stuffed and wishlist fulfilled! Someone was a good boy this year!