Invincible Kung Fu Master's Body Defies Electric Drill and Iron Spears

As a teenager, Rui ran away from home to join a Shaolin Temple, where he learned martial arts from other masters for several years. Now he is a master himself. In the video below, the young monk can be seen performing a series of stunts, such as: holding a powerful drill against his head, without it even breaking his skin; bending an iron rod against a wall with his throat; lying on metal spears while stones are broken against his back and pulling a car while wearing a machete harness.