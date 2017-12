About 600 players of different ages, genders, occupations and skill levels took part in a football marathon, which kicked off in the Russian city on December 9.

Two teams, called Baltika and Kaliningrad 2018, competed in the unusual 24-hour-long game, which was dedicated to World Football Day. This is the first time this kind of match was held. Players took their turns on the field, as well as the 36 referees who judged the game.

A whopping 150 goals were scored during the match.