This adorable softling seems to know how to pose and smile to get all the attention.

In this video, a cute Michigan ermine, a stoat with a white winter coat, shows his best smile popping out of a tree.

Despite his charming looks, we all know that stoats are raptors that eat mouse-like rodents or voles, birds, fish and sometimes even rats and squirrels. But still, no one can help this cuteness overload.