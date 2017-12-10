Befriending a Monkey – Lesson From Indian Boy

A little boy from a small village somewhere in southeast India became friends with a troop of monkeys. A video appeared on the web showing the toddler playing with the animals. He pokes them and even tugs their tails. But the animals show no signs of discontent. On the contrary, the monkeys follow the boy, leaping around.

Local media describe this amazing interaction between the boy and the monkeys as a remarkable “friendship.” According to journalists, the boy lives with them all day and even feeds them.