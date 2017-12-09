Space Pizza – Recipe From ISS Astronauts

If you want to make a space pizza, but don't know how, take a look at the following video.

The traditional Italian dish was literally made in the air. The fact that the ingredients in the zero gravity environment flew away from the "cooks" didn't affect the process, but made it more fascinating and interesting. The experiment took place on the International Space Station thanks to Paolo Nespoli, who is originally from Italy.

During a regular communication session with Earth, he said that he missed real Italian pizza. Soon after that all the necessary products were delivered aboard the ISS: tomatoes, cheese, pasta with anchovies and, of course, pepperoni.

The grateful astronauts published a video report.