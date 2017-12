Michele Boudreaux of Maplewood, New Jersey decided to spread some holiday cheer this season by leaving out candy, lip balm, water and other small treats for delivery workers.

To her surprise, a curious squirrel decided to capitalize on the free goodies by swiping some gourmet chocolates. Not wanting to be a glutton, the critter decides to bury the first chocolate for later before going back for its second and final piece.