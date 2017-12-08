‘Tis the Season: Toddler Delighted by Presents of Produce

Although most kids only receive one present before December 25, Mason Reese considers himself lucky to have received four. Barely able to contain himself, the toddler immediately digs into the bag and pulls out, one by one, a head of broccoli, a banana, a zucchini and a toothbrush!

Mason's excitement increases as he pulls out each gift.

Whether it was a test by his parents or not, Mason's enthusiasm and thankful response shows that he knows exactly what the holiday season is about!