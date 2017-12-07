Register
08 December 2017
    Double Duty: Capuchin Monkey Bathes and ‘Cleans’ Dishes

    If your cup has an exotic smell to it then you know why…

    Boo the capuchin monkey is an expert at multi-tasking, but this time he may have missed the mark.

    Only five years old, Boo has been a part of this family for almost his entire life and grown accustomed to a routine bath, followed by blow-drying and ear cleaning. In what could be seen as a gesture of reciprocity for these services, Boo attempts to wash some of the dishes floating around.

    While the little fella's heart is in the right place, it's safe to say nobody wants their dishes cleaned with funky monkey water.

    • International Festival of Balloons
      Last update: 20:00 07.12.2017
      20:00 07.12.2017

      Fiery Fiesta! International Festival of Hot Air Balloons Celebrated in Mexico

      The colorful annual event, which has been held in Leon, Mexico, every second weekend of November since 2002, gathers 400,000 spectators from across the globe and features 200 hot air balloons of various shapes and sizes and pilots from 15 different countries.

    • 東山高校で荒ぶるイノシシ！窓に体当たり！プールを泳ぐ！階段をかけ登る！！
      Last update: 13:12 07.12.2017
      13:12 07.12.2017

      Boar-ing Weekdays? Not in This Japanese School

      Two wild boars caused chaos as they “raided” a school in Kyoto, Japan, on December 4. The "invasion" prompted the administration to evacuate the building.

    • Newborn Sea Turtles Make Their Way to the Pacific Ocean
      Last update: 09:00 07.12.2017
      09:00 07.12.2017

      See Thousands of Newborn Sea Turtles Scurry Down the Beach to the Pacific Ocean

      Sayulita, a fishing village in the state of Nayarit, Mexico, is home to sea turtles. Although these animals spend most of their lives in the sea, female turtles always return to land and lay their eggs exactly where they were born themselves. It is extremely crucial to save these species from poaching and preserve their natural habitat.

    • Oh Deer! Doe Denied Deals at Supermarket
      Last update: 01:00 07.12.2017
      01:00 07.12.2017

      Oh Deer! Doe Denied Deals at Supermarket

      This doe clearly has expensive tastes that can only be satisfied by the finest selection of discount groceries.

