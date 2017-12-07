Double Duty: Capuchin Monkey Bathes and ‘Cleans’ Dishes

If your cup has an exotic smell to it then you know why…

Boo the capuchin monkey is an expert at multi-tasking, but this time he may have missed the mark.

Only five years old, Boo has been a part of this family for almost his entire life and grown accustomed to a routine bath, followed by blow-drying and ear cleaning. In what could be seen as a gesture of reciprocity for these services, Boo attempts to wash some of the dishes floating around.

While the little fella's heart is in the right place, it's safe to say nobody wants their dishes cleaned with funky monkey water.