Two wild boars caused chaos as they “raided” a school in Kyoto, Japan, on December 4. The "invasion" prompted the administration to evacuate the building.

A video, recorded by students at Higashiyama Junior and Senior High School, shows one of the animals roaming around the school building, ramming a glass door in attempt to get inside the class and climbing up the stairs. Meanwhile, another wild pig was exploring the school's swimming pool.

According to local media, no injuries were reported. Both wild swine were captured by police within 90 minutes after they were shot with tranquilizers.