Oh Deer! Doe Denied Deals at Supermarket

This doe clearly has expensive tastes that can only be satisfied by the finest selection of discount groceries.

Cut from a different pelt, this Pennsylvania deer decided to take a stroll through a Chippewa Aldi to see if she could stock up on some deals for Bambi.

While many shoppers seemed surprisingly unfazed by the animal casually walking around, one man decided to rain on her parade and led her to an emergency exit. Unable to open the door, the man was forced to escort the unconventional shopper to the storefront exit before police took over and returned her to the woods.

Anyone else bothered by the locked emergency exit?