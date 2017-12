Wanting to take expand the possibilities of playtime, Simba, an 11-year-old pup, decided to show 11-month-old Danni how to crawl and travel with ease. Simba exudes patience and care as she demonstrates how to get around, making sure to consistently look behind and check on Danni's progress.

Next thing you know, this baby going to adopt Simba's language and try to communicate only through barks!