Trust Issues: Husky Anxious Over Christmas Decor

“Why does it keep lunging at me?!”

Holiday decorations are sometimes difficult to have as a pet owner, but this Georgia man has a different issue at hand with a new husky-esque light. Rightfully apprehensive, his two pups immediately step back from the creature to assess the situation.

While the husky resorts to barking and distancing himself from the decoration, the other pooch is a little more welcoming and even attempts to give the glittery guest a sniff.

Someone may have to make a trip back to Target…