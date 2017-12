While work on both the road and railway sections of the Crimea bridge are ahead of schedule, and construction workers have completed the installation of all supporting structures for the highway section.

The Crimea Bridge is now in the final stage of construction and is set to open in 2018. Walking across the Kerch Strait from Russia's mainland to the Crimean Peninsula will be possible by the end of December. The bridge across the strait will be the longest in Russia, spanning a whopping 19 kilometers.