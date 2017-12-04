Ultimate 'Despacito' Cover Performed by… a Rubber Chicken

A hilarious video of a toy chicken squeaking the lyrics of the world’s most popular hit song has been recently taking the internet by storm – netizens just can't get enough of it!

Cover versions of "Despacito" appear on the web every now and then, with some people taking their creativity to the whole next level. While some users show off their talent playing the catchy tune on a calculator, others squeeze a rubber chicken to make noises to the beat of the Latin track, and it sounds insanely cool!

"Amazing! 10 times better than the original﻿!" many YouTubers commented. "I am laughing so hard I am crying,﻿" another person wrote. "Kind of sad that this plastic chicken sings better than me﻿" several viewers admitted.

In August, the video for "Despacito" by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee became the most-viewed YouTube video of all time, dethroning Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again." A remix version of the hit featuring Canadian singer Justin Bieber helped to boost the song's popularity in numerous countries, particularly in the English-speaking world. It has been nominated for the 2018 Grammy Awards' top categories, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.